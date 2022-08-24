Rupee weakens on dollar demand

KARACHI: The rupee on Tuesday fell for a second consecutive session in the interbank market on a pickup in demand for the greenback from importers after the government lifted a ban on imports to meet requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), dealers said.

The local unit closed at 217.66 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 216.66.

Last week, the government lifted a ban on the import of luxury and non-essential goods.

“There has been an importer dollar demand. Inflows from exporters and remittances have started to slow down. The mismatch between the supply and demand of the greenback puts pressure on the rupee,” said a currency dealer.

“We expect the local currency to weaken further in the coming days,” he added.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has kept the policy rate unchanged at 15 percent on moderation in domestic demand and improvement in external account position.

The currency market didn’t react to the central bank’s interest rate decision, despite a positive outlook presented by the SBP for the country’s balance of payments.

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee has highlighted three major events that have emerged since the last meeting.

The unwinding of energy subsidies has resulted in multiyear high consumer price index inflation, the trade deficit fell

sharply in July and the IMF’s board is expected to approve a $1.2 billion tranche on August 29.

The SBP sees economic growth to remain in the 3-4 percent range this fiscal year. Inflation is expected to remain elevated and will peak in the next couple of months.

The central bank expects the foreign exchange reserves to shore up to $16 billion during FY2023 from $7.9 billion as of August 1.

"This would be done by containing the current account deficit to 3 percent of GDP, by way of lesser energy imports and moderating domestic demand. This will also ease pressure on the rupee," said Alfalah CLSA Research in a note. In the open market, the rupee ended flat on Tuesday at 222 per dollar.