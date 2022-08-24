PSMA seeks govt nod to export surplus sugar

LAHORE: Sugar industry officials on Tuesday sought government permission to export two million tonnes of surplus sugar in the current production year.

“The excess sugar available with the industry was worth $17 billion, but the government is not prepared to listen to mills' pleas,” said Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, President Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) President, addressing a press conference.

Zaka revealed that independent Russian states had expressed interest in buying sugar from Pakistan, which could bring in significant foreign exchange.

“The total consumption of sugar across the country was up to 6 million tonnes, while this time around the country produced a record 8 million tonnes of sugar, with a surplus of 2 million tonnes,” the PSM president added.

Ashraf said the sugar mills were ready to export 10 percent more sugar, otherwise, they would face a financial crunch and crushing would not be possible for them in the next season.

He alleged that the previous government wasted sugar due to which the commodity was imported.

“There should be a fair price of sugar as the cost of sugarcane production has increased, while steps should also be taken to solve the problems of the industry.”

He feared that the government would increase the support price of sugarcane, but since sugar mills would not be able to operate, it would cause huge losses to farmers.

He guaranteed that the retail price of sugar across Pakistan would not go above Rs90 per kg and there would be no shortage of the commodity even after the government allowed sugar export.

He noted that the millers were not seeking any subsidy on sugar export.

Ashraf warned that if the permission to export was not granted immediately, the global rates of the commodity might come down.

He said during his meeting with the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Ashraf explained the situation, but no decision was taken in this regard.

The PSMA chief appealed to the government to allow sugar export at the earliest, which could benefit both the government in terms of good foreign exchange and the sugar mills good revenues.

According to industry expectations regarding the sugarcane crop, it is estimated that there will be a 10 percent increase in the crop this fiscal year compared to the last fiscal.

Moreover, due to recent heavy rains it is expected that the yield of sugarcane crops will definitely increase. These factors also clearly indicate that next year there will again be surplus sugar to the tune of 9.0 million tonnes approximately.

"These statistics necessitate that the government may immediately allow export of current surplus sugar to facilitate the sugar industry for liquidating their sugar stocks and also handling the next year’s expected surplus stocks of 3.2 million tonnes, well before time," the association said.

The PSMA has time and again submitted and reminded the government that such surplus sugar stocks invariably create financial crises for sugar mills and consequently to the sugarcane growers, it added.

“As cost of agriculture inputs of the farmers is going very high therefore the cost of production has risen tremendously. With the high cost of production, the farmers will also expect to get a reasonable high price for their sugarcane crop. If the cost of production is not matched, they will be discouraged to cultivate sugarcane in future,” the PSMA said.

“In that case Government will have to import the sugar after spending foreign exchange and public will also get the sugar at very high price,” it added.