US, South Korea begin biggest joint military drills since 2018

SEOUL: The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military drills since 2018 on Monday, Seoul said -- a move likely to enrage North Korea, which has been ramping up its nuclear threats.

Washington is Seoul4s key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from its nuclear-armed neighbour.The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise marks the resumption of large-scale training sessions after they were scaled back due to Covid-19 and a bout of failed diplomacy with Pyongyang.

“The significance of this joint exercise is rebuilding the South Korea-US alliance and solidifying the combined defence posture by normalising... combined exercises and field training,” the defence ministry said.

Details of the drills that run from August 22 to September 1 have not been released, but they usually include field exercises involving aircraft, warships and tanks -- with tens of thousands of troops.This will start “with Ulchi Freedom Shield... to bolster combined readiness,” they said in a joint statement.