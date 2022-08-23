PTI decides against joining NA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf has decided that it will not join the National Assembly come what may.

In a parliamentary party meeting with Chairman Imran Khan in the chair on Monday, the PTI leaders said that the elections were the only option.

Imran Khan, while reviewing party strategy in the situation evolving on many fronts, said he was in Banigala and ‘those who wanted to arrest him could arrest him.’

The parliamentary party again rejected the option of returning to the National Assembly and decided that it would not go back to the assembly under any circumstances and no option was accepted except for fresh elections.

Regarding the possibility of his arrest, Imran said: “I am sitting here who has to arrest me, the way the people came out at night, they cannot do anything wrong, they only want to create fear among the people. I will not back down from the real freedom movement”.

He believed a revolution is coming in the country and we should not waste time. He said that when the match is stuck, the other side comes under pressure, Shahbaz Gill was tortured, then he said that action should be taken against this; on the contrary, the case of terrorism was filed against him.

Imran said that the election of nine constituencies of the National Assembly will prove beneficial to them. The PTI meeting held discussion on important issues, including the country’s political situation, constitution and law breaking at the hands of the government.

The PTI legislators condemned the acceptance of resignations in ‘pieces’, as they decried the National Assembly speaker, the Election Commission of Pakistan and the government. They noted the attempts to make resignations a means to achieve lower political goals were highly condemnable.

The meeting demanded unanimous approval of their MNAs resignations and strongly decried the alleged efforts of the government to promote the worst dictatorship in the country, condemning the registration of a ‘false and shameful case of terrorism against the PTI chairman’.

Under no circumstances, the meeting agreed not to allow the PTI chairman to be targeted at the hands of the government and its patrons. The PTI chairman expressed gratitude to party workers for their nationwide and unprecedented response to attempts to register a false case against him and arrest him. Separately, PTI’s women MPs met the PTI chairman and discussed the country’s political situation, organisational activities and future strategy.

“The PTI believes in extending democracy and politics to all sections of society. Our women have shown extraordinary courage and determination in the real freedom movement. It is impossible to complete standard political process without the role of women. The PTI will strengthen the role of women in party and national affairs,” he said.

Later he told a seminar on independence of judiciary that economic and political stability could not come to the country without the rule of law, calling for improvement in the justice system. He said that the rule of law differentiates societies and pointed out, “we are ranked 130th in the world in the Rule of Law Index, Switzerland, which is number one in this index, has great tourism, our northern areas are much better than Switzerland in terms of mountains and beauty that earns $ 60 billion annually from its tourism. The country is prosperous because there is rule of law, their courts do justice”.

The PTI chairman said that when a weak citizen is protected by the law of his country, he becomes free, adding that only a free person does great things, even in a slave country.

“If a person is free, he progresses, Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam were two free personalities in slave India, a man of slave mentality can only become a good slave. Independent judiciary establishes the rule of law and protects the country from the tyranny of the powerful”.

He said that people are slaves in the feudal system; they do not care about any oppression. “Tribal areas and Afghanistan always fight for their independence because they are free, their jirga system decides for the betterment of their people, tribal areas fought against the British for 80 years, because their system was free,” he said.

Imran said that in a society where there is one law for the weak and another law for the powerful, it never progresses, adding unless the justice system of our country improves, Pakistan can never go up in a better way.

“There are experts in every field in our country, we can move forward in every field, but nothing is possible without the rule of law, borrowing from other countries means cancer is being treated with aspirin, cancer of debt is spreading in the country,” he argued.

He said that unless investment and dollars come to the country, Pakistan’s economy will not improve, the main reason for not coming of investment is the rule of law and its non-observance, big investors are afraid to invest in Pakistan. “The reason for this is the lack of rule of law, when overseas investors are trapped, they have no confidence in the justice system that they will get justice,” he noted.

Imran said that the future of Pakistan lies in establishing the rule of law, without the rule of law, the country’s economy can never progress, adding unless the fundamental rights of a human being are protected, that person can never perform better.

The PTI chairman claimed that Shahbaz Gill was kidnapped, he was caught without a warrant and he was tortured the worst. He said: “When I talked to Shahbaz Gill before the kidnapping, he told that there was a slight controversial thing in the TV programme while in the Asghar Khan case, the court said the same thing, Shahbaz Gill did not have such a big crime that he was first abducted and then tortured, I was told by the lawyers that Shahbaz Gill was completely paralysed mentally”.

Imran Khan said that those who treated Gill like this had no fear of the law, nor did they fear accountability. He chief said that for the future of the country, it is necessary that we now fight hard, as the real freedom movement is to establish the rule of law.

“Democracy and the rule of law go together, if there is no rule of law in a democracy, then the weak and the common man cannot stand in front of the powerful,” he maintained and noted if elections are held without the rule of law, criminals come to the assemblies.

Imran Khan said that Aitzaz Ahsan said that there should be reconciliation with Asif Zardari, there is no compromise on corruption and theft, when theft is not considered bad in society, society is destroyed, society fights against corruption.

He contended that it is the job of the courts to do better work on white collar crime, the biggest obstacle to bring the powerful under the law is fear, when a nation breaks the idol of fear and becomes free, justice is done in societies.

