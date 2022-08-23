Internet service suspended in parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The internet services suffered another disruption within a week due to several cuts in the PTCL fiber cable causing a great deal of inconvenience to millions of users in central and northern regions of Pakistan.
The services went off in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Lahore before midnight and remained suspended till 1:20am. The services remained erratic after restoration and became smooth after around 15 minutes.
According to the PTCL spokesman, teams sprang into action soon after the suspension of services and were in close coordination with the upstream partners for the needed resolution. The internet transmission system had suffered disruption on August 19.
