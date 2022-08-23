‘Religion tells rules, regulations of society’

Islamabad: An extension lecture on ‘Religious Nature of Human Beings’ was delivered at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) the other day.

Eminent American scholar Dr Umar Faruq Abd-Allah was the keynote speaker. Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Prof. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed was the chief guest, while Vice Chancellor of AIOU Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum hosted the event.

The lecture was organised by Seerat-ul-Nabi Chair, AIOU. Vice chancellors, rectors, foreign delegates from various universities, Senior Advisor of AIOU’s Center of Excellence Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, Head of Seerat-ul-Nabi Chair Prof. Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rehman, deans, faculty members, and others were also present.

Dr Umar said, "Religion tells the rules and regulations of society.” He presented a detailed overview of different concepts, humanity, spirituality, and ethics and described the beliefs of the world’s major religions (Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism, African traditional religion, Sikhism, Judaism, and Jainism).

"Islam is the second largest religion in the world. Being Muslims we believe that Muhammad (PBUH) is the last prophet of Allah," he said. Dr Faruq also mentioned the books he wrote for the propagation of Islam.

Dr Mukhtar said, “124,000 prophets came to convey the message of Allah, and Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the last prophet and now the responsibility of preaching and teaching Islam is on scholars like Dr Umar. They are doing it which is another great favor of Allah to the Muslim Ummah.”