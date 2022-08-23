UAE envoy meets Maryam

LAHORE: The UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zabi and Deputy Ambassador Rashid Ali met PMLN’s Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Jatti Umrah here on Monday.

The UAE ambassador was given a warm welcome at Jatti Umrah where Maryam Nawaz welcomed both the important leaders. The guest ambassadors had a detailed meeting with Maryam Nawaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest. In the meeting, special emphasis was placed on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.