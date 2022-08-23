UAE envoy meets Maryam

LAHORE: The UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zabi and Deputy Ambassador Rashid Ali met PMLN’s Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Jatti Umrah here on Monday.
The UAE ambassador was given a warm welcome at Jatti Umrah where Maryam Nawaz welcomed both the important leaders. The guest ambassadors had a detailed meeting with Maryam Nawaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest. In the meeting, special emphasis was placed on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday declared an emergency in flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan,...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted interim bail of former federal minister and leader of Pakistan’s...
Around 3,044 glacial lakes have been developed in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rapid melting of...
ISLAMABAD: A week-long national anti-polio campaign kicked off across the country on Monday to immunize children under...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission also rejected the Mutahidda Quami Movement-Pakistan’s plea against the...
Comments