Polio campaign kicks off

ISLAMABAD: A week-long national anti-polio campaign kicked off across the country on Monday to immunize children under the age of five years.
Talking to a private news channel, National Coordinator of the Polio Eradication Programme Dr Shehzad Baig said that no child under the age of five years would be rendered without administration of the polio vaccine during the campaign.
A comprehensive awareness campaign through media has already been launched throughout the country and strict action will be taken against the officers showing negligence during the drive, he said. As many as twenty-two million children under five years of age in Punjab, nine million in Sindh and two million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be administered anti-polio vaccines during the week-long campaign. More than 25,000 polio teams are participating in the campaign.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday declared an emergency in flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan,...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted interim bail of former federal minister and leader of Pakistan’s...
LAHORE: The UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zabi and Deputy Ambassador Rashid Ali met PMLN’s Central...
Around 3,044 glacial lakes have been developed in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rapid melting of...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission also rejected the Mutahidda Quami Movement-Pakistan’s plea against the...
Comments