Polio campaign kicks off

ISLAMABAD: A week-long national anti-polio campaign kicked off across the country on Monday to immunize children under the age of five years.

Talking to a private news channel, National Coordinator of the Polio Eradication Programme Dr Shehzad Baig said that no child under the age of five years would be rendered without administration of the polio vaccine during the campaign.

A comprehensive awareness campaign through media has already been launched throughout the country and strict action will be taken against the officers showing negligence during the drive, he said. As many as twenty-two million children under five years of age in Punjab, nine million in Sindh and two million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be administered anti-polio vaccines during the week-long campaign. More than 25,000 polio teams are participating in the campaign.