CEC rejects MQMP’s plea against delimitation of LG constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission also rejected the Mutahidda Quami Movement-Pakistan’s plea against the delimitations of constituencies for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

A four-member bench of Election Commission, headed by Sindh’s member Nisar Durrani, heard the case. The counsel for MQMP while questioning flaws in the delimitation process, urged the Election Commission to suspend second phase of LG polls as an interim relief.

MQMP had filed a petition to the ECP challenging demarcations of the constituencies for the second phase of LG polls in Sindh on Friday last. MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui during a news conference had also hinted at reviewing its decision to participate in the upcoming August 28 local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad. It had reiterated its protest over what it alleged unjustified delimitation, fake voters’ list and less count of population in the Census 2017.