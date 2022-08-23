Punjab govt given one week to reply to plea against PS to CM

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday gave one week to the Punjab government to file a reply to a petition challenging the appointment of the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister.

Justice Anwaar Hussain heard the petition, filed by Akhtar Ali in public interest. Punjab Additional Advocate General Akhtar Javed appeared on behalf of the chief secretary and the Service & General Administration Department.

He requested the court to grant two weeks for filing the reply, as many notifications and other documents had to be brought on record. However, the court turned down the request and ordered him to submit the reply in one week, besides providing a copy of the reply to the petitioner’s counsel. The petitioner had submitted that two separate notification had been issued for the appointment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti as principal secretary to chief minister. He submitted that on July 26, the chief secretary had issued a notification which said that Muhammad Khan Bhatti was transferred and posted as principal secretary to chief minister against a vacant post.