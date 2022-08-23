Court grants three-day transit remand of YouTuber

KARACHI: In a crackdown on sensation mongers, another YouTuber was arrested on Monday for running a malicious propaganda against the Islamabad Capital Territory Police on the social media with regard to alleged torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the police captivity.

The Judicial magistrate South had granted a transit remand of a private TV channel anchorperson and YouTuber Jameel Farooqui to Islamabad police for three days in a false allegation case.

According to the police, Farooqui had levelled serious allegations of physical and sexual assaults on Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill, PTI chairman’s chief of staff, against the Islamabad police on the social media.

Police claimed that the YouTuber had attempted to obstruct public servants in discharge of public functions besides disgracing the police in the eyes of the public.

The judicial magistrate granted the transit remand of the accused to police for three days and directed investigation officer to produce the accused before concerned magistrate under the law and in the meantime inform the family of the accused about the arrest.