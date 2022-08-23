Court grants three-day transit remand of YouTuber

KARACHI: In a crackdown on sensation mongers, another YouTuber was arrested on Monday for running a malicious propaganda against the Islamabad Capital Territory Police on the social media with regard to alleged torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the police captivity.
The Judicial magistrate South had granted a transit remand of a private TV channel anchorperson and YouTuber Jameel Farooqui to Islamabad police for three days in a false allegation case.
According to the police, Farooqui had levelled serious allegations of physical and sexual assaults on Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill, PTI chairman’s chief of staff, against the Islamabad police on the social media.
Police claimed that the YouTuber had attempted to obstruct public servants in discharge of public functions besides disgracing the police in the eyes of the public.
The judicial magistrate granted the transit remand of the accused to police for three days and directed investigation officer to produce the accused before concerned magistrate under the law and in the meantime inform the family of the accused about the arrest.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday declared an emergency in flood-hit areas of Dera Ismail Khan,...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted interim bail of former federal minister and leader of Pakistan’s...
LAHORE: The UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zabi and Deputy Ambassador Rashid Ali met PMLN’s Central...
Around 3,044 glacial lakes have been developed in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rapid melting of...
ISLAMABAD: A week-long national anti-polio campaign kicked off across the country on Monday to immunize children under...
Comments