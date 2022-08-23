Notification issued for appointment of new CDA chairman

Muhammad Anis

Islamabad:The Federal Government on Monday notified appointment of Captain (r) Muhammad Usman as chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) with immediate effect.

Captain (r) Usman, a BPS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Group took charge of chief commissioner Islamabad, last week. The Establishment Division on Monday issued a notification regarding his appointment as CDA in addition to his posting as chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The senior PAS officer has been given charge of CDA chairman by virtue of his posting as chief commissioner ICT being ex-officio member of CDA Board under Sector 6(2) of CDA Ordinance, 1960. The Federal Cabinet approved a summary of Interior Ministry by circulation to envisage appointment of new CDA Chairman.

The newly appointed CDA chairman enjoys good reputation in PAS Group as a dynamic officer with proactive approach. As CDA chairman he will be facing tough challenges with regard to resolving land-related issues, timely completion of ongoing development projects and development of residential sectors.

The most key issue before him will be to address grievances of a number of bona fide purchasers of residential of plots from affected people particularly in sectors I-12 and I-14. According to details, most of these residential plots were allotted against genuine claims. However, there were procedural lapses in allotment of these plots which were given to entitled affected people.

Now the Land Directorate is reluctant in further transfer of plots which previously have been transferred on more than one occasions. Neither any action was taken against officials responsible for procedural lapses in allotment of plots to affected people nor the CDA management addressed grievances of purchasers despite the fact that the Land directorate accepted all the transfer cases.