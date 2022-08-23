Another 402 test positive for Covid-19 from ICT in a week

Islamabad:The number of individuals tested positive for coronavirus illness, Covid-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last one week has been recorded as 402 that is still much higher as compared to other districts of the country including Rawalpindi from where less than 100 cases have been reported in the last seven days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that both the number of patients being confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT and the positivity rate of the infection in the federal capital have registered a downward trend in the last two weeks.

In the first week of August, a total of 477 patients were tested positive for Covid-19 from ICT registering a positivity rate of 6.09 per cent while in the second week, the number of patients reported from the federal capital dropped down to 420 recording weekly positivity rate as 5.62 per cent. In the third week of August, 402 Covid-19 patients were reported from ICT at a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the weekly positivity rate of the infection in ICT was recorded between 2.5 per cent and 3.88 per cent in July this year. The highest number of Covid-19 cases reported from ICT in a week in July was 310, from July 25 to July 31.

The number of patients and the positivity rate in ICT has been on decline however it is important to mention that nearly 10 per cent of all patients reported from Pakistan in the last three weeks were from ICT that contains around one per cent of the total population of the country.

The virus has claimed another life from the federal capital in the last one week that has taken the total number of deaths so far caused by Covid-19 to 1030 in ICT. To date, a total of 138,772 patients have been reported from ICT of which 134,140 patients have achieved cure while the number of active cases from the federal capital has been recorded as 3,602 on Monday.