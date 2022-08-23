 
close
Tuesday August 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Rain forecast

By Our Correspondent
August 23, 2022

LAHORE:Moderate and scattered rain was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather condition for the next 24 hours. The rain started in the afternoon and continued till night in different spans. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 35.4°C and minimum was 27.4°C.

Comments