Govt asked to focus on flood impact

LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grave concern over the loss of lives and livelihoods wrought by floods across the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh and southern Punjab.

In a press release issued Monday, the HRCP said the scale of destruction needs to be mapped urgently and affected persons provided access to clean drinking water, basic food and medical supplies immediately. It demanded the government prioritise the most vulnerable households and communities in this effort, including women, dependent children, persons with disabilities, the sick, and the elderly. The HRCP also demanded the government and the elected representatives urgently implement well-conceived, practical measures to counter the food shortage, disease, displacement, and loss of livelihood caused by the floods. However, this year’s weather patterns must also serve as an SOS to the state that Pakistan’s survival in the long term is incumbent on its ability to begin to deliver climate justice to its people, the statement concluded.