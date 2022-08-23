PHEC to launch special PhD programme

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that PHEC is making efforts to launch a special PhD studentship/scholarship programme to solve problems of the industry and for the development of the country.
Addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University School of Communication Studies (SCS) Department of Communication and Media Research here on Monday, he said that PHEC would promote research that would address the problems of Pakistan. SCS Director Prof Dr Nosheena Saleem, Dr Waqar Malik, Dr Waqar Chaudhry, faculty members and students participated in the seminar.
Dr Shahid Munir said that the nations that made progress in the fields of science and technology were ruling the world. He said that Muslims also ruled the world on the basis of knowledge. He said that the creation of knowledge was linked to research; therefore, we needed to invest more and more in education. He said that the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) should promote entrepreneurship and academia-industry relations in their universities and encourage innovation to solve the problems of the country. He said that without improving the standard of the colleges and universities, Pakistan could not make progress in the field of education. He said that education diplomacy and tourism would be promoted to strengthen relations with foreign countries. He said that the aim of the Associate Degree programmes was to develop skills among the graduates and PHEC would play its role in achieving this goal.
