Govt urged to give relief to calamity-hit victims

LAHORE:Pakistan Civil Society Forum (PCSF) in its meeting expressed concern over the loss of hundreds of human lives and damages caused to the public and private property as a result of torrential rains.

A PCSF press statement issued Monday said that by the end of July 2022, an estimated one million population suffered directly from the heavy downpour, flash floods, glacial and cloud outbursts, landslides and loss of dry and pasturelands. Loss of livestock, hatcheries and other animal sanctuaries have been estimated over 107,000 by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The PCSF, in current circumstances, demanded the government to review and take back heavy tax regime from calamity-hit areas to allow survivors reclaim their livelihood. The government should redivert its major support programmes to calamity-hit zones such as Benazir Income Support Programme or Ehsaas, etc.

This situation demands quick and effective efforts to bail out survivors of this natural calamity of mammoth magnitude that unfortunately are not being done either by the state institutions or by other national or international response mechanisms. The response of NDMA and its affiliates (PDMAs) are yet to prove their metal because of their weaker and inappropriate role in magnifying the effects of this natural calamity at both national and international levels.

‘The government should immediately allow all national civil society organisations, support and relief organisations, groups involved in philanthropy etc to start relief work for the affectees,’ the statement concluded.