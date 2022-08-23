Minister orders timely completion of public welfare schemes

LAHORE:Provincial Minister Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting and reviewed the implementation of ongoing schemes of the department in the Housing Department on Monday.
Secretary Housing and the head of development authorities informed the minister about the progress on the projects. Provincial Minister directed the officers concerned to work day and night on public welfare schemes to complete them soon. He further directed authorities to make effective and better system of providing services to the people. He said that New Pakistan Housing Programme is a project to give a roof to the roofless people. Ravi City is being built to meet the residential needs of millions of people. These projects of public importance should be carried out at a fast pace.
The Provincial Housing Minister said that the schemes for the maintenance of the entrance and exit roads of the provincial capital are of great importance. Better road infrastructure saves fuel, reduces air pollution and improves traffic flow, so there is no room for laziness and delay in these projects. He said that Wasa should accelerate its projects to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed, Special Secretary, MD Wasa, Chief North and South Public Health Engineers, LDA and PHA officers attended the meeting.
