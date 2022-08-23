Yasmin opens Punjab’s first gynae centre

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, accompanied by World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Head Dr Palitha Mahipala, inaugurated the first training centre of Punjab in Gynecology Department of Services Hospital on Monday.

Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, Dr Tayyaba Wasim, Dr Rubina Sohail, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtishamul Haq, Dr Jamshed from WHO and other faculty members were also present. Dr Tayyaba and Dr Rubina informed about the details of the training centre during the inauguration ceremony.

Dr Yasmin said that this training centre would give modern training to doctors and midwives in mother and child hospitals in Punjab. “We are the signatories of reducing maternal and child mortality rates in sustainable development goals. The establishment of a unique training centre is definitelya historic development”. The Minister said that all measures are being taken to ensure the health of mother and child in Punjab. According to the vision of Imran Khan, we are building mother and child hospitals in Punjab. “Before today, no government has thought about mother and child hospitals. The process of delivery at homes put the life of the mother and her child at great risk,” she further said.

The provincial health minister more than 1,300 basic health units have been made active round the clock in Punjab. The health centres have the facility of midwives. She added that 480 ambulances are providing services to ensure the health of mothers and children in Punjab. The WHO has always cooperated in providing better health facilities to the people. In view of the increasing population, we have to take urgent measures to ensure the health of the mother and child. Dr Yasmin thanked WHO Country Head Dr Palitha Mahipala for his visit.

Dr Palitha on this occasion said that WHO has always cooperated with Punjab to provide better health facilities to the people. This training centre will play a leading role for the training of doctors and midwives of government hospitals, Dr Palitha said.