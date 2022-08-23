Three DCs, other officers transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of officers, including three deputy commissioners on Monday.
According to the notifications of the Services and General Administration Department, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi was posted as Additional Secretary Communication and Works while DC Chiniot Nadeem Nasir was posted as DC Sargodha, DG Child Protection Bureau Lahore Farooq Rashid was transferred and posted as DC Chiniot.
Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kasur M Aurangzeb was posted as ADC Revenue Gujrat. Kamran Bashir was posted as Deputy Secretary Home Department. Moreover, officers at the disposal of the DG Anti-Corruption Establishment were called back. Kulsoom Saqib and Ayub Khan were posted as OSD, Amjad Shoaib Khan was posted as Additional Director General Multan Development Authority, Babar Warraich was posted as Additional Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab, Abdul Sattar Khan was posted as Deputy Secretary Housing and Qamaruzzaman Qaisrani as Deputy Secretary Agriculture Department.
