Pervaiz pledges relief package for flood-affectees

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has declared all flood-hit areas calamity-hit and announced the emergency, waiving off water rates and land revenue in flood-affected areas of Rajanpur, Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Esakhel.

He was chairing an emergency meeting to review the flood situation and the relief operations in Rajanpur, Taunsa and DG Khan. The chief minister directed to deliver the financial aid to the flood victims as soon as possible, adding that damages to houses, crops and livestock would be fully compensated. A survey should be started as soon as possible to recompense for the damages, he emphasised. Additional funds will be provided to help and fully compensate the flood victims for their losses, he assured. He asked the SMBR and PDMA DG to leave for flood-hit areas and ordered the constitution of the cabinet committee for disaster management without delay. An emergency plan should also be devised to restore flood-hit roads and all arrangements should be completed in DG Khan, Taunsa, and Rajanpur. Necessary equipment and food hampers should be delivered, he said and asserted that the Punjab government stands with the flood-affectees.

The CM also directed continuous monitoring of the water released by India and added that a plan be devised by the secretary irrigation department to store this precious water. He said that he was grateful to the Pakistan Army for its timely help and assistance in the safe evacuation of the people and thanked Corps Commander Multan. With the help of the Pakistan Army, it was made possible to save precious lives, he noted and added that the Pakistan Army was taking the lead in helping flood victims. The Pakistan Army has stood by the nation in every hour of trial, he said.

The Punjab government appreciates the role of the Pakistan Army in helping people in distress, he said and impressed upon the philanthropists to lend a helping hand. The government will extend full support to NGOs and other organisations in their philanthropic work, he added. The CM was briefed that a new rain spell would start in Koh-e-Suleman today (Tuesday) and would continue till Aug 26. There is a fear of flooding in DG Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa once again. More than three lakh people have been affected in DG Khan and Rajanpur. The Punjab government has provided about 23,000 tents and 36,000 food hampers to the affectees. Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, IG Faisal Shahkar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, SMBR, secretaries of irrigation, health, housing, livestock, local government, C&W depts, representatives of Pakistan Army, DG PDMA, DG Rescue 1122 attended the meeting while joint secretary water division, commissioners of DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions participated through video link.

CONDOLENCES: Pervaiz Elahi has expressed a deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the roof collapse in the Khairpur area of Sindh. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.