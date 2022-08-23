Anti-polio drive kicks off

LAHORE:District administration formally kicked off its seven-day anti-polio drive in 169 union councils of the City here on Monday. The campaign will continue till August 28. Following the drive, polio workers were going door to door to administer polio drops to two million under five years children.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited union council 72 in old Anarkali to check the working of polio teams and administered polio drops to children and marked child's finger with black marker.

He was accompanied by ADCG Lahore Nazish Mohal, CO Health Lahore Dr Faisal and other officers. DC Lahore said that ADCs and ACs were also in the field to observe the performance of polio teams. He appealed to the citizens to get their children vaccinated and to protect them from crippling disease.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that complete security would be provided to Anti-Polio campaign supervisors, health workers and teams during administration of Anti-Polio vaccine drops to the children under five years of age. More than 1,200 police officers and officials have been deployed for the comprehensive security of 6,360 polio workers in 169 union councils of the city, CCPO informed. According to the spokesperson of Lahore Police, security cover has been provided to the polio workers in 37 Union Councils of City Division, 17 of Civil Lines, 33 of Model Town, 23 of Sadar, 19 of Iqbal Town and 40 Union Councils of the Cantt Division.