Tuesday August 23, 2022
Guard arrested over assaulting special girl

By Our Correspondent
August 23, 2022

LAHORE: Nawab Town police arrested a security guard over raping a mentally ill teenage girl on Monday. Reportedly, the suspect identified Moen worked as a guard at a house. On the day of the incident, he lured the victim to a deserted place and raped her. As the family came to know they filed a complaint before police.

