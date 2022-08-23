Guard arrested over assaulting special girl

LAHORE: Nawab Town police arrested a security guard over raping a mentally ill teenage girl on Monday. Reportedly, the suspect identified Moen worked as a guard at a house. On the day of the incident, he lured the victim to a deserted place and raped her. As the family came to know they filed a complaint before police.
