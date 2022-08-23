Rs2,000 fine ticket: Driver sets ablaze rickshaw, official’s car

LAHORE:A rickshaw driver frustrated after being ticketed Rs2,000 fine, set on fire his vehicle as well as a car of traffic inspector. The suspects identified as Istakhar Ishaq and Shahzad Saeed were travelling from Lohari Gate to Lahore Railway Station when an inspector Ali Usman stopped and issued ticket of Rs2,000 that frustrated Istakhar who set his rickshaw on fire. Ali Usman tried to douse the fire. However, the suspect instead set ablaze his car also. Police have arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.

IMPOSTERS: Two suspects impersonating themselves as journalists were arrested after they extorting money from traders in Manga Mandi. The arrested suspects were identified as Waqar and Asif. They had extorted Rs5,500 and Rs10,000 from jazz cash and snatched 16 hens from a vehicle of traders.

HIT TO DEATH: A 35-year-old unidentified man died after a speeding car hit him in Gulshan-e-Ravi on Monday. The victim reportedly was trying to cross Band Road when a speeding car hit him. The victim fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to hospital but could not survive. Police removed the body to morgue.

kills brother: A man shot his brother dead after he stopped him from using drugs in the Hanjarwal area on Monday. Reportedly, the suspect Mohsin was a drug addict. His brother Faizan often asked him to quit it. On the day of the incident, both the brothers exchanged harsh words after Faizan advised Mohsin to give up taking drugs. The suspect Mohsin shot at him. Faizan received bullet injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue and arrested the suspect Mohsin.

ACCIDENTS: Around six people died and 903 were injured in 878 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 473 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 421 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.