Plea against acceptance of Imran’s papers for by-elections rejected

KARACHI: An appellate tribunal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday dismissed appeals filed against acceptance of the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minster Imran Khan for the coming by-election in Karachi’s National Assembly constituency NA-246.

The tribunal observed that disqualification under the Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution entailed a declaration by the court of law which was beyond purview of the appellate tribunal, and dismissed the appeals.

Appellants Mohammad Javed and Syed Tayyab Hussain Hashmi had challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of Khan by the returning officer for the by-election.

Javed’s counsel Mohammad Haseeb Jamali submitted that the declaration signed by the candidate that he had opened a bank account for the purpose of election expense was incomplete insofar as the account number and name of the bank had been left unfilled.

He submitted that Khan did not annex with his affidavit a copy of tax return for the year 2021 and his affidavit stated that his net assets had increased from the previous financial year but his tax return did not justify the increase.

He submitted that the PTI chief did not disclose the cost incurred on foreign travels and a copy of passport annexed with the affidavit was incomplete.The counsel submitted that the candidate was one of the trustees of the Al-Qadir University Project Trust that had substantial land asset but the trustee had not declared such assets in Form B.

He further submitted that the ECP had observed in its recent order that the PTI chairman’s declarations from 2008-09 to 2012-23 were found to be inaccurate on the basis of financial statements obtained by the commission from the State Bank of Pakistan and other material available on record.

He submitted that the candidate made less payments for retaining gifts received as the prime minister prescribed for such purpose and sought his disqualification under the Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution. Tayyab’s counsel adopted the arguments of Javed’s counsel.

The appellate tribunal headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry after hearing the argument observed that no material was placed on record to substantiate the claim that tax returns were false or that any asset had been suppressed in Form B.

The tribunal observed that the affidavit of the candidate stated that he made three foreign trips in the last three years and all as the head of the state and none in his private capacity and the same appeared to be sufficient disclosure of foreign travels especially when it was not being alleged that there were undisclosed foreign trips. The tribunal observed that objections raised by the counsels were not substantial.

The tribunal observed that the appellant had levelled allegations that the trustee was a beneficiary of the trust property and that fact would require proof and judicial determination which could not be probed in the summary jurisdiction.

The tribunal observed that finding of the ECP did not appear to be a declaration for the purpose of the Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution. It observed that whether the ECP was a court within the meaning of the Article 175 of the constitution was not a question before the tribunal nor it inclined to enter into that question in the pre-election summary jurisdiction.

The tribunal observed that the disqualification under the Article 62(1)(f) entailed a declaration by the court of law which was beyond purview of the appellate tribunal, and dismissed the appeals.