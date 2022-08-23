WSSP kicks off tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) kicked off the monsoon tree plantation drive here on Monday.

The company will plant hundreds of trees during the drive and in localities under its jurisdiction.The drive was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan by planting a sapling at Zone-E, one of its five zonal offices.

General Manager (Operations) Riaz Ahmad Khan, Chief Financial Officer Haider Khan, zonal managers Turab Shah, Tariq Aziz, Amir Gul Khattak, Maria Shehnaz and Anwarul Haq were also present on the occasion. The WSSP will kick off the plantation at its Shamshatu dumping site near Garhi Faizullah outside the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nasir urged the masses to plant at least one tree each if they wanted to reduce the impacts of heat waves and climate change. “Trees filter the air for us and are essential and even indispensable for the existence of life on earth,” he said. The WSSP chief said heatwaves and droughts followed by sudden rains have become frequent, causing serious damage in terms of life and infrastructure and to lessen its impacts people should plant more and more trees. The chief executive officer added that for a natural and fresh environment, people must grow plants in pots inside their houses as well as cover their roofs with them.