Flood-hit people to receive cash assistance: MPA

PESHAWAR: Spokesman for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) for Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Member Provincial Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan said here Monday that the Rs37.2 billion

flood relief programme announced by the federal government would help provide the much-needed financial assistance to the affected people of the country, including this province.

He told the media said that Rs25,000 financial assistance per family would be provided to all flood victims of KP.Besides this relief programme, he added, Rs five billion have been provided to National Disaster Management Authority for the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, who represents the Nowshera district in the KP Assembly, said the federal government had already provided Rs one million to heirs of 493 deceased of flood so far.On completion of the survey, he said, Rs500,000 would be provided for the construction of each affected house.The PMLN leader appealed to the people to generously contribute to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Programme.