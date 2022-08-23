US cops suspended after viral video of violent arrest

WASHINGTON: Three police officers in the US state of Arkansas have been suspended and are under investigation, authorities said, after video showing them violently beating a suspect during an arrest went viral.

The video, taken by a bystander during the incident near the city of Mulberry on Sunday, shows the three male officers punching the suspect repeatedly in the face and kneeing him while he is on the ground.

"This is bad," a woman can be heard saying. When bystanders call out to the officers, one orders them to stay back. It is the latest incidence of police brutality to be caught on camera and spark outrage in the United States.

"In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation," the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Sunday.