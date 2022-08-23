US cops suspended after viral video of violent arrest

WASHINGTON: Three police officers in the US state of Arkansas have been suspended and are under investigation, authorities said, after video showing them violently beating a suspect during an arrest went viral.
The video, taken by a bystander during the incident near the city of Mulberry on Sunday, shows the three male officers punching the suspect repeatedly in the face and kneeing him while he is on the ground.
"This is bad," a woman can be heard saying. When bystanders call out to the officers, one orders them to stay back. It is the latest incidence of police brutality to be caught on camera and spark outrage in the United States.
"In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation," the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Sunday.
SEOUL: A woman who is believed to be related to two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is...
COLOMBO: A Chinese research vessel accused by India and the United States of spying activities left Sri Lanka’s...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s new government came under international censure on Monday over the use of tough anti-terror...
LONDON: The royal family’s perceived botched response to Diana’s death sparked a gradual and largely successful...
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday criticised the US for what it said was a slow response to proposals aimed at restoring the 2015...
BUDAPEST: The Hungarian government on Monday fired the head of the national weather service and her deputy, two days...
Comments