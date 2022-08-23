Hungary sacks weather service chief

BUDAPEST: The Hungarian government on Monday fired the head of the national weather service and her deputy, two days after a fireworks display to celebrate Hungary’s national holiday was delayed for fear of storms.

Technology Minister Lazlo Palkovics, under whose remit the National Meteorological Service (NMS) falls, relieved president Kornelia Radics and her deputy Gyula Horvath from their duties, but did not provide any reason. The ministry did not immediately return AFP’s call.