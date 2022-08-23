 
Tuesday August 23, 2022
World

Qatar deports migrants after wage protest

By AFP
August 23, 2022

DOHA: Qatar has deported migrant workers for staging a rare protest against unpaid wages less than three months before the football World Cup, a labour rights group said on Monday. Qatar’s government, which has faced an intense spotlight over the treatment of migrants, has confirmed that some of the workers who took part in the August 14 protest were detained, but has given no details as to whether they have been expelled.

