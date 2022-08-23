Gunmen kidnap Catholic nuns in Nigeria

LAGOS: Gunmen have abducted four Catholic nuns in southeast Nigeria’s Imo state, police said on Monday, in the latest violence in a region where separatist tensions are on the rise. Kidnappings by criminal gangs are frequent in Africa’s most populous country, but in recent weeks members of Christian churches have increasingly been targeted.
SEOUL: A woman who is believed to be related to two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is...
COLOMBO: A Chinese research vessel accused by India and the United States of spying activities left Sri Lanka’s...
WASHINGTON: Three police officers in the US state of Arkansas have been suspended and are under investigation,...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s new government came under international censure on Monday over the use of tough anti-terror...
LONDON: The royal family’s perceived botched response to Diana’s death sparked a gradual and largely successful...
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday criticised the US for what it said was a slow response to proposals aimed at restoring the 2015...
Comments