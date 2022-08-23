 
Tuesday August 23, 2022
Gunmen kidnap Catholic nuns in Nigeria

By AFP
August 23, 2022

LAGOS: Gunmen have abducted four Catholic nuns in southeast Nigeria’s Imo state, police said on Monday, in the latest violence in a region where separatist tensions are on the rise. Kidnappings by criminal gangs are frequent in Africa’s most populous country, but in recent weeks members of Christian churches have increasingly been targeted.

