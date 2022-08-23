William and Kate quit London for Windsor

LONDON: Prince William and his wife Kate announced on Monday that they will send all three of their children to the same private school after moving their main home to Windsor.

Kensington Palace said that from September third-in-line Prince George, aged nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School, near Ascot in southern England.

The announcement came as the family are shifting their base from their London apartment at Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, in the private Home Park near Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II lives most of the time.

The family also have a country estate in Norfolk in eastern England and a holiday cottage in Scotland. A royal source said that the royals, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, wanted to "give their children the ‘most normal’ start possible".

"KP (Kensington Palace) can be a little bit of a fishbowl," the source added. "They wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London." Lambrook, is a co-educational private school for children aged four to 13 and its facilities include a nine-hole golf course.