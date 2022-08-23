Pre-season camp for domestic season begins today

LAHORE: The 2022-23 domestic men’s pre-season camp will commence on Tuesday (today) at the respective cricket centres of the six Cricket Associations.

The preliminary squads of Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will train at Bugti Stadium, Quetta, LCCA ground, Lahore, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, House of Northern, Islamabad, Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi, and Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan, respectively, till August 25.

These squads have been finalised by the national men’s selector, Muhammad Wasim, in consultation with the six Cricket Associations and the final line-ups for the National T20, which begins from August 30, and Cricket Associations T20, commencing September 2, will be announced on the last day of the camp.

The players and officials part of the ongoing Kashmir Premier League will join their sides when they arrive in Rawalpindi and Quetta on August 26. The camps at six centres will be conducted by the coaches part of National High Performance Centre panel.