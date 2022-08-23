Pakistan remain 18th in FIH ranking

KARACHI: The results of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham had no impact on Pakistan's ranking in the FIH World Rankings as they remain in the 18th position.

Pakistan won some matches and also drew due to which it was hopd that the Greenshirts ranking would improve but that did not happen. Australia men, victors in Birmingham for the seventh consecutive time, are sitting at the top of the men’s rankings with 2851 points. Belgium (2742) and Netherlands (2646) are in second and third places, respectively.

Germany (2340) sit in fourth place, while a silver at the Commonwealth Games helped India (2294) maintain their fifth position, just ahead of Commonwealth Games bronze medalists England (2158) in sixth.

Argentina (2082) and Spain (1849) are in seventh and eighth position, respectively, while New Zealand’s (1778) fifth place in Birmingham means the Black Sticks remain in ninth. Further down the table, South Africa men’s (1450) impressive fourth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games saw them move to 14th, one place ahead of Canada (1421). Wales (1383) remain in 16th while Pakistan’s (1333) performances over the two-week competition saw them rooted to the 18th spot.

In the women’s rankings there is no movement in the top three. Netherlands (3155) continue to top the table as they have for the past decade. Argentina (2714) are in second placed with Australia (2589) in third after a silver medal win in Birmingham.

England (2289), who won their first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal, have jumped to the fourth place, with Germany (2189), Belgium (2159) and Spain (2143) in fifth, sixth and seventh spots, respectively. New Zealand’s (1995) fourth-place finish didn't alter their position at eighth, and India (1953) are just behind in ninth position.