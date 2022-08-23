No safe haven

This year heavy rains have devastated our country and as a result, many people have lost their homes, incomes and loved-ones. Several houses have collapsed in areas like Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Kohlu and Dera Bugti.
Due to the floods, the National Highway (N-25) has suffered from rain damage and was closed for traffic. The concerned authorities must take immediate action and solve these problems to ease the suffering of the people.
Mobarak Faryad
Khuzdar
It is time to take firm action against those who harass women in public; condemnations alone are no longer enough....
The Sindh government is considering making significant changes to the requirements for the appointment of Vice...
Karachi has suffered greatly due to the recent rainfall. After the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board laid the new...
The entire Sindh government, particularly the ruling party, seems oblivious to the plight of the flood victims and is...
China and the United States are at loggerheads over the question of Taiwan – an estranged Chinese province. The...
Over the years, the condition of Shikarpur has greatly declined in terms of drainage and sanitation. Due to the recent...
Comments