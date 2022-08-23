No safe haven

This year heavy rains have devastated our country and as a result, many people have lost their homes, incomes and loved-ones. Several houses have collapsed in areas like Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Kohlu and Dera Bugti.

Due to the floods, the National Highway (N-25) has suffered from rain damage and was closed for traffic. The concerned authorities must take immediate action and solve these problems to ease the suffering of the people.

Mobarak Faryad

Khuzdar