Lower standards

The Sindh government is considering making significant changes to the requirements for the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs) in all universities across the province. They include abolishing the requirement of a PhD and publication of research papers. The provincial government is also considering allowing grade 17 civil servants with 20 years of experience to be eligible for the post.
Such changes may be highly detrimental for administrative matters. The concerned authorities must consider the relevant requirements in other provinces and the opinion of the Higher Education Committee.
Mohammad Saleem
Karachi
This year heavy rains have devastated our country and as a result, many people have lost their homes, incomes and...
It is time to take firm action against those who harass women in public; condemnations alone are no longer enough....
Karachi has suffered greatly due to the recent rainfall. After the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board laid the new...
The entire Sindh government, particularly the ruling party, seems oblivious to the plight of the flood victims and is...
China and the United States are at loggerheads over the question of Taiwan – an estranged Chinese province. The...
Over the years, the condition of Shikarpur has greatly declined in terms of drainage and sanitation. Due to the recent...
Comments