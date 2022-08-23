Lower standards

The Sindh government is considering making significant changes to the requirements for the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs) in all universities across the province. They include abolishing the requirement of a PhD and publication of research papers. The provincial government is also considering allowing grade 17 civil servants with 20 years of experience to be eligible for the post.

Such changes may be highly detrimental for administrative matters. The concerned authorities must consider the relevant requirements in other provinces and the opinion of the Higher Education Committee.

Mohammad Saleem

Karachi