Shoddy repairs

Karachi has suffered greatly due to the recent rainfall. After the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board laid the new sewerage line in Soldier Bazaar, the road was not repaired, leaving it prone to damage and flooding from the rains. Apart from this, the sweepers appointed by the government are not performing their duties well. They leave garbage out on the roads and fail to dispose of it properly.
The authorities should keep a check on the workers as this not only adds onto pollution, but also increases the risk of disease. Furthermore, drivers suffer as the broken-down condition of the roads leads to more accidents.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
