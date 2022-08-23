Ailing Shikarpur

Over the years, the condition of Shikarpur has greatly declined in terms of drainage and sanitation. Due to the recent rains, the city has experienced urban flooding and residents have been burdened with loadshedding, food insecurity and flood-related damage for over a week.

Why have the ruling party and municipal authorities not taken effective preparatory measures, especially when they were aware of the upcoming rains? The situation of the city is the fault of the corrupt leaders who have gobbled up all the resources, and the citizens, who are silent over the dreadful conditions.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur