Ailing Shikarpur

Over the years, the condition of Shikarpur has greatly declined in terms of drainage and sanitation. Due to the recent rains, the city has experienced urban flooding and residents have been burdened with loadshedding, food insecurity and flood-related damage for over a week.
Why have the ruling party and municipal authorities not taken effective preparatory measures, especially when they were aware of the upcoming rains? The situation of the city is the fault of the corrupt leaders who have gobbled up all the resources, and the citizens, who are silent over the dreadful conditions.
Wajahat Abro
Shikarpur
This year heavy rains have devastated our country and as a result, many people have lost their homes, incomes and...
It is time to take firm action against those who harass women in public; condemnations alone are no longer enough....
The Sindh government is considering making significant changes to the requirements for the appointment of Vice...
Karachi has suffered greatly due to the recent rainfall. After the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board laid the new...
The entire Sindh government, particularly the ruling party, seems oblivious to the plight of the flood victims and is...
China and the United States are at loggerheads over the question of Taiwan – an estranged Chinese province. The...
Comments