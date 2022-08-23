Robber-baron mindset

Currently, Pakistan is embroiled in a crisis of the utmost severity. At this critical juncture, sincere leadership is essential. Lack of true leadership is worsening the already precarious condition of Pakistan. There is no consensus as to how to alleviate the social and economic chaos.
Pakistani leaders are using politics and democracy as a tool to fool the people while they fill their coffers with the peoples’ money. If Pakistan is to survive, its political elite must relinquish this mentality of using state power as a vehicle for personal wealth.
Nasrullah Khadim
Kandhkot
