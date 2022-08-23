In line with market expectations, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has put its weight behind the status quo in its first monetary policy statement under the new governor. On the face of it, the decision by the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain the policy rate at 15 per cent is both reasonable and reassuring. It is reasonable because it is in keeping with the fundamentals of the economy, and reassuring because it signifies a vote of confidence for the existing policy direction by Governor Jameel Ahmed. The central bank has raised the policy rate by a cumulative 800 basis points since last September to cool off the overheating economy and contain the current account deficit. In addition, some administrative steps have been taken on Finance Minister Dr Miftah Ismail’s watch to curtail imports.

The policy statement gives no clue as to the shelf life of the current policy rate apart from promising to be data-driven. This looks like a deliberate ploy to maintain a check on inflationary expectations, as well as an acknowledgement of the fact that we work within an uncertain global context where record-breaking inflation has become a norm. While our economy’s exposure to external shocks is limited by our minuscule exports and modest foreign private inflows, our dependence on the IMF programme and the $12 billion to $15 billion we owe in short-term debt repayments practically render us captive to the external sector. This is hardly an enviable situation to be in, but the only way to fight with unpleasant circumstances is to work within them. The MPC has clearly taken the view that external account pressure on the economy is easing owing to the monetary and fiscal measures instituted over the past few months, and it expects the trend to continue. Data bears out that domestic demand has diminished over the last couple of months, reining in imports. The easing international energy and commodity prices have also helped.

Together, these developments have helped restrict both the trade deficit and the current account deficit, somewhat blunting the edge of external inflation. The progress towards the revival of a multibillion-dollar bailout from the IMF has further buoyed the sentiment, helping the rupee recoup some of its lost value. It is encouraging that the MPC and Governor Ahmed are cool with record-breaking headline inflation even as Pakistan – ruled by a coalition of about a dozen political parties – enters election year.

To say Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be tempted to ease the money supply at this juncture would be an understatement. His government is already drawing flak from all sides for the runaway price hike caused inter alia by monetary tightening. Apparently, however, none of the PDM’s electoral considerations has been allowed a seat at the table. The analysis offered by the policy statement is stone cold. There is a clear realization that inflation may maintain its upward trajectory through September before easing off and declining over the rest of the fiscal. This is not to say that the economic managers should throw the common Pakistani under the bus. Measures to ameliorate the circumstances of the citizenry and in particular the less affluent sections of the society are certainly in order. But all that action must take place on the fiscal side, all the while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Measures to ease food inflation, in particular, must be a priority. These could include administrative measures as well as targeted subsidies for the benefit of the low income strata. These expenditures – and the huge outlay required for relief activities in the wake of the widespread devastation wrought by monsoon floods in several areas – will likely necessitate raising fresh revenue. But the government must be mindful not to strap the captive taxpayers with further burden. Also, it is not lost on anyone that while the political leadership has been all too eager to invoke national interest to argue that the people need to sacrifice more and more, it has taken no measures to cut its own non-productive expenditures. Finally, as an election year progresses, the temptation to splurge around or ease money supply to appease the ballot box will become harder and harder to fight for the government. In no case must PM Sharif give in to that. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who worked so hard getting the economy back on its feet after, must not throw his gains away by allowing politics to trump policy.