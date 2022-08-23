SESSI hospitals, JPMC to sign MoU for providing health facilities to labourers

The hospitals in Karachi being run by the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) will soon enter into an agreement with Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for providing healthcare services to the families of the registered labourers in the province.

The decision to this effect was reached as the governing body of SESSI met here on Monday with PPP leader Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani in the chair. The meeting decided that SESSI would sign a memorandum of understanding with the JPMC for the provision of health treatment, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and pathological laboratory test facilities to the families of the labourers.

The meeting also decided to sign an MoU with Jinnah Sindh Medical University so that SESSI could establish a medical college for the children of the labourers. The governing body of SESSI also gave approval to appointing 76 consultant doctors to the hospitals of the institution.

The meeting granted approval to publishing an advertisement in newspapers for making appointments against positions in grades five and six in SESSI. It also decided to conduct interviews of the candidates whose applications had been already received for making appointments against posts from grades one to four.