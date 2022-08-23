Four people killed in separate incidents

Four people, including a minor boy, were killed in separate incidents in the city on Monday.A minor boy drowned in the Malir River along Shah Faisal Colony. Responding to calls for help, police and rescuers reached the scene and recovered the body of 12-year-old Aliyan, son of Asif Khan. The body was taken to Jinhah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police are trying to ascertain the circumstances in which the incident occurred. Separately, a young man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the Jahangirabad area within the limits of the Rizvia police station. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said 21-year-old Khano, son of Haider, killed himself over unexplained reasons. A probe is underway. In Shahra-e-Noor Jahan police remits, a labourer died after falling from an under-construction residential building in North Karachi.

The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 30-year-old Azam, a resident of the same area. Another labourer died after a wall of a house collapsed onto him while he was busy in cleaning a nullah in the Sukkan area. His body was taken to the JPMC, where he was identified as 35-year-old Tariq Khan, son of Fareed Khan.