MQM accepts NA-245 result, sets sights on LG polls

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior deputy convener Aamir Khan has said that his party accepts the result of the NA-245 by-election and congratulates the winner.

A statement quoted him as saying that the situation will not remain the same forever because the political atmosphere changes with time. “Today’s result hasn’t dampened our morale. We’ll try to overcome our weaknesses. Our party will win the local government elections with a huge majority.”

The MQM-P leader accused ousted prime minister Imran Khan of pushing the country towards anarchy. He warned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman would have to face serious consequences for using indecent language against the country’s institutions.

He said the MQM-P has established a working relationship with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) only for the people, but the PPP is yet to honour the agreement reached between the two parties on LG governments.

Saeed belittles PTI win

Though the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the by-election for the NA-245 constituency of Karachi a day earlier, the result was not too encouraging for them, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi President Saeed Ghani said while addressing a news conference on Monday.

Ghani said the PTI had secured victory in the NA-245 by-poll by bagging just over 29,000 votes. He said the by-election had witnessed a turnout of less than 12 per cent of the more than 500,000 registered voters in the constituency.

He admitted that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had not fared well in the by-poll. “But the result is also not too encouraging for the PTI, as I think there’s been a drastic decrease in their votes compared to those polled in the 2018 general elections.”

Ghani, who recently submitted his resignation as provincial labour and human resources minister to take part in the PPP’s campaign for the local government elections in Karachi, said the PTI’s victory in the by-poll could not be termed an outcome of any wave of its popularity among the masses.

Replying to a question, Ghani said he believes the PPP should have participated in the by-election, but the party did not do so in accordance with the consensus decision of the coalition partners in the federal government.

According to the decision, the candidate of only one political party, which had finished runner-up in the 2018 general elections, was to contest the by-poll, he explained. He said that it is difficult to persuade PPP voters to cast their ballots in the MQM’s favour — as is evident in the NA-245 by-election’s case — given the chequered history of the two parties. He claimed that the PPP would perform better in the next by-polls in three Karachi constituencies.

Responding to another query, Ghani said the PTI has been securing votes in by-elections across the country because party chairman Imran Khan has created a false image in the public’s eyes that he is not corrupt, while the Islamic content of his speeches also attracts his supporters.

He pointed out that Khan has emerged as the biggest security threat to the country, and clarified that not everyone who is a part of the PTI is an anti-state element, saying that they are patriotic citizens who have been misled by the ousted prime minister.

He said the PTI chief is still being given undue favourable treatment, which is why he continues to speak against the institutions of the country. He claimed that Khan is upset because the establishment has restricted themselves to their original role. He also claimed that the PTI chairman wishes the military to once again meddle in political affairs.

He demanded action against the president, the ex-PM, and the National Assembly’s former speaker and deputy speaker in accordance with the constitution’s Article 6, given that the Supreme Court had also declared that these PTI leaders had violated the constitution.

He remarked that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill had brazenly provoked soldiers to commit treason, and pointed out that this is not a new thing when it comes to the former ruling party.

He recalled that social media activists associated with the PTI had earlier run a negative campaign against the army when their senior officers had been martyred in a helicopter crash while taking part in flood relief.

He said Khan has emerged as the first political leader in the country who has received funding from Israeli and Indian lobbies. He demanded that Gill be jailed in Karachi or Sukkur so that the Punjab government could not provide him with any undue favour.

Ghani said that earlier, people belonging to Sindh had been kept in the jails of Punjab, despite the fact that cases had been lodged against them in their native province, in order to prevent the Sindh government from extending undue benefits to them.