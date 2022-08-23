CM approves removal of Lyari University VC over harassment charges

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved the removal of Dr Akhtar Baloch from the post of Lyari University vice chancellor (VC). The summary for the removal of Dr Baloch was sent to the chief minister by Boards and Universities Secretary Mureed Rahimoon last week.

It is being said that the Lyari University VC has been dismissed based on a report of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA); however, Dr Baloch has not been held responsible for harassment in the said report. The summary stated that the investigation committee had come to the conclusion that an inappropriate video was sent by the VC to the complainant, MPA Shazia Karim, from his mobile phone.

Dr Baloch himself says that a video of indecent content was sent by his mobile phone but he was not responsible for it. A possible explanation for this could be hacking or children using the mobile phone.

The summary stated that various Android and smartphones had automatic erasure as well as resetting options, due to which data could be deleted and not recovered, and Dr Baloch. It added that FIA officials had not categorically denied that indecent content was sent, and said that due to software limitations, such content may not be detected in mobile phones.

The summary stated that it was clear that indecent material had been sent by Dr Baloch to the MPA. It suggested that the CM, being the competent authority, issue a show cause notice to remove Dr Baloch from the post.

According to the summary, on July 15, a forensic report was sent by the FIA, in which it was mentioned that Dr Baloch had produced the evidentiary item (mobile phone) but there had been a delay of about five months in finding the data related to the alleged sexual harassment. Later, no such data related to sexual harassment was found during the forensic examination.

Earlier, Larkana Medical University VC Dr Anila Atta-ur-Rehman and Vice Chancellor of Animal University Skrand Dr Muhammad Farooq were suspended and the government intended to remove them, but the Sindh High Court reinstated them.