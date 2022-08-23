PPL grants Rs25mn for flood relief

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) board of directors has approved Rs25 million for rehabilitation of affected local communities in recent floods caused by unprecedented rains in Balochistan, a statement said on Monday.

Recent rains and flash floods have affected almost the entire Balochistan and southern Punjab besides parts of Sindh. It has also caused substantial loss of human lives and has severely damaged the infrastructure, resulting in major displacement of families in the affected areas. The donation cheque was presented by GMCS Syed Mahmood Ul Hassan to Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan Naseer Ahmed Nasir in Quetta, PPL said.

The company said its financial assistance was aimed at supporting relevant local civil administrations who were taking necessary measures to provide relief to citizens.