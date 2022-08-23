NBP joins hands with PIA

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) signed an agreement on Monday to facilitate PIA employees meet their financial needs through provision of banking facilities, a statement said.

As per the agreement, NBP will facilitate PIA employees to meet their financial needs through provision of assets and liabilities products under preferred service mode. The arrangement would offer concessional rates and dedicated services designed to address the financial needs of PIA employees. The inter alia includes offering concessional rates to PIA employees on NBP liabilities and consumer assets products and services.

Tauqeer Mazhar, SEVP/Group Chief Retail Banking Group, NBP and Amos Nadeem, CFO, PIA signed the pact in presence of other senior executives from both sides. Speaking on the occasion, Mazhar termed the arrangement as mutually beneficial for both the organisations, saying it would further strengthen NBP’s partnership with the national carrier.

NBP is capitalising on its large corporate relationships by offering specialised priority services and awareness sessions for the employees of large corporates like PIA to help its employees meet their personal banking/financing needs.

“We are bringing banking to employees’ workplace for facilitation and better customer service, ” he added. NBP presently offers consumer financing products such as personal loans, financing against gold, house loans, and auto loans.