Gold gains Rs3,550/tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs3,550 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs146,150 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs3,044 to Rs125,300.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $18 to $1,729 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.

