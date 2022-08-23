Gold gains Rs3,550/tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs3,550 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs146,150 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs3,044 to Rs125,300.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $18 to $1,729 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has published a concept paper titled “Review of...
KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited board of directors has approved Rs25 million for rehabilitation of affected local...
KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan International Airlines signed an agreement on Monday to facilitate...
KARACHI: The Central Directorate of National Savings core business application faced interruption on Monday on a...
KARACHI: Tax practitioners on Monday called out the Federal Board of Revenue decision to delete “adjustment of tax...
LAHORE: Businesses have since long been successfully challenging the writ of the state and they feel elated when...
Comments