Prosperity mirage

LAHORE: Businesses have since long been successfully challenging the writ of the state and they feel elated when political temperatures heat up. As the government concentrates on handling political strife, this further dilutes its grip on economic affairs.

Pakistan’s main problem is the economy. No government in the last 15 years has been able to operate comfortably without massive borrowing. The country is drowning in debt with every passing day. Each political party worth its name is fully aware of this precarious situation.

There is a realisation among all stakeholders that the economy needs consistency of policies, transparency, and merit-based appointments and decisions. They all know that businesses challenge the writ of the government because whoever is in opposition favours their stance.

Over 50 percent of the economy is undocumented because of this support that businesses get from whoever is in opposition. The opposition of the day also strived for documentation of the economy when they were in power, but their efforts were similarly frustrated by the present rulers when they were in opposition. This is insane.

Pakistani politicians are ruining our economy in tandem with each other because of their egos. For all of them, opposition for the sake of opposition is essential to keep rulers under undue pressure.

The interest of Pakistan is not their priority. The sad part is that most of the main opposition leaders have been democratically elected representatives of the people in provincial and national assemblies.

People suffer because the state lacks resources to serve them properly. Resources are not generated because of political inflight. The political infighting has provided opportunity to rent seekers to collect revenue for their families instead of the state.

Tax evaders are not bothered because the human resource deputed to check them are on their pay list. Things are getting out of control due to the fallout of self-serving politicians. The economy becomes a major casualty in all this. It triggers a vicious circle.

Smuggling, under-invoicing, reporting lower production keep happening without any check because politicians are busy in fighting tooth and nail on everything. People import products at very low prices to avoid duties and sales tax. Domestic manufacturers of similar products then under report production to reduce the impact of income tax and sales tax.

Even those who are not impacted by under-invoicing resort to under-filling production to make more money. Then there are others that have developed a network to smuggle goods in the country that saves them taxes and other government levies.

The culprits in all these fields are let off against a fixed rent on each transaction. The corruption in Pakistan has been institutionalised because our leaders do not raise voice against corruption.

Instead, they get up in arms when a rare honest bureaucrat dares to raid business premises operating without documentation or selling smuggled goods. The main culprits in this regard are the political forces that are not prepared to sit down and chalk out a fair and transparent economic agenda.

Hundred percent documentation should be central part of this agenda. The lawmakers should set the tone by paying taxes according to their income. The lifestyle of our politicians gives a broad idea of their income and they must justify it. Prosperity of masses would remain a dream until our leaders put their act together.