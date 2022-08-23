Stocks tumble as politics seen on a powder keg

Stocks slumped on Monday as panic over a probable explosive political showdown stampeded investors towards exits ahead of monetary policy announcement later in the evening, traders said.

The discount rate was kept unchanged by the State Bank of Pakistan's Monetary Policy Commitee at 15 percent, which was unveiled after the trading session. The capital market benchmark, KSE-100 Shares Index, parted with 443.99 points, falling by a sizable 1.03 percent to 42,826.66 points by the closing bell after yo-yoing between a day-high and –low of 43,317.91 and 42,787.14 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish activity on speculations ahead of SBP policy statement amid higher inflation data. “Political noise and investor fears over the negative outcome of fresh revenue measures and new taxes under the IMF programme ahead of the release of next tranche and rupee slump mainly did the damage,” he said.

The KSE-30 index also slipped by 166.41 points or 1.01 percent to 16,232.25 points. Traded shares slumped by 112 million shares to 194.667 million shares from 306.208 million shares, while value dipped to Rs5.331 billion from Rs6.393 billion.

Market capital lowered to Rs7.134 trillion from Rs7.201 trillion. Turnover in the futures’ contracts surged to 111.521 million shares from 63.612 million. Out of 329 companies active in the session, 66 closed in green, 245 in the red, while 18 ended the day unchanged.

Topline Securities pinned the rise of the bears on increasing political noise after reports regarding possible arrest of top the leadership of PTI, including its chairman Imran Khan. Banks, E&Ps, and tech sector stocks contributed negatively to the index where PSEL, HBL, OGDC, UBL, and SYS lost 154 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, POL, DAWH and IDNU added 32 points collectively.

Rafhan Maize popped up as the best gainers of the day grabbing Rs339.99 to Rs10,000 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which captured Rs79.19 to Rs1,206.69 per share. Pakistan Services suffered worst losses as it shed Rs85 to Rs1,270 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which decreased by Rs64.99 to Rs2,335.01 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd, investors, playing safe ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy announcement later in the evening, shed risky assets that dented the index. The market remained under pressure throughout the day as investors feared Pakistan’s politics was about to take a turn for the worse.

“Investors clung to the sidelines, waiting for the monetary policy statement. Mainboard volumes remained dry, whereas third-tier stocks saw hefty volumes,” it reported. Sectors contributing to the negative performance included banks (-103.7 points), cement (-50.6 points), technology (-46.1 points), miscellaneous (-45.9 points), and E&Ps (-31.2 points).

Pakistan Refinery topped the volume chart with 17.526 million shares. The stock fell 79 paisas to Rs19.14 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd with 14.689 million shares that closed lower by 8 paisas to Rs3.35 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, K-Electric Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, Cnergyico PK, Unity Foods Ltd, Hascol Petrol, TPL Properties, Bank of Punjab, Telecard Limited and PIAC (A).