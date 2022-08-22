Factory attacked with grenades

PESHAWAR: Three hand grenades were lobbed into a factory in the Industrial Estate area in Hayatabad, reports said on Sunday. A source said unidentified attackers hurled three hand grenades at a factory in the industrial area that went off within a few minutes. No casualty was reported. However, the attack caused damage and spread fear in the vicinity. Heavy police contingents arrived at the spot after the attack. A few months ago too, the factory had been attacked with grenades in a similar incident.