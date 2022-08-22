Factory attacked with grenades

PESHAWAR: Three hand grenades were lobbed into a factory in the Industrial Estate area in Hayatabad, reports said on Sunday. A source said unidentified attackers hurled three hand grenades at a factory in the industrial area that went off within a few minutes. No casualty was reported. However, the attack caused damage and spread fear in the vicinity. Heavy police contingents arrived at the spot after the attack. A few months ago too, the factory had been attacked with grenades in a similar incident.
NANKANA SAHIB: Motorways Police Central One DIG Mahboob Alam on Sunday visited M-3 Sector here.He checked the...
OKARA: A girl was killed while her father and brother sustained injuries in an accident near Hujra Shah Moqeem on...
LONDON: Workers at Britain’s biggest container port, Felixstowe, on Sunday began an eight-day strike over pay, in...
The floods also destroyed dozens of canals and about 5,000 acres of agricultural land
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said Sunday that its ambassador to Tehran would resume duties within days, six years...
Daria Dugina was killed when a bomb placed in the Toyota Land Cruiser went off
Comments